Former Home Secretary Sajid Javid takes over as Health Secretary from the discredited Matt Hancock.

Sajid Javid, the former chancellor and home secretary, will take over as Health Secretary from Matt Hancock, according to Downing Street.

The appointment occurred a day after video evidence of Mr Hancock kissing an aide in his ministerial office in violation of coronavirus regulations surfaced.

Last month, images and video surfaced of Mr Hancock hugging assistant Gina Coladangelo, and the former Health Secretary was under increasing pressure to resign, which he finally did on Saturday when he handed Boris Johnson his resignation.

“The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded effort that is getting us out of this crisis,” Mr Hancock wrote in a letter to the Prime Minister.

“I want to express my regret for breaching the rules and for putting my family and loved ones through this ordeal. At this time, I also need to be with my children.”

“We owe it to the people who have given so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have failed them down, as I have done by violating the guidance,” he said.

He praised NHS employees and officials from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), but confessed that “we didn’t get every decision right.”

“I know people understand how tough it is to live with the unknown, making the painful trade-off that we have faced between freedom, prosperity, and health,” he remarked.

“I realize the great sacrifices that everyone in this country has made, you have made,” Mr Hancock said in a video uploaded on Twitter. And those of us who establish the rules must follow them, which is why I have to resign.”

“The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care,” stated a statement from 10 Downing Street delivered 90 minutes later.

"You should leave office very proud of what you have done – not just in tackling," the Prime Minister wrote in response to Mr Hancock's letter.