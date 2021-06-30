Former health secretary Matt Hancock is backed by Conservatives in Matt Hancock’s constituency.

After a Tory councillor advised colleagues to deselect the MP if the “selfish, arrogant” former health secretary did not resign, Matt Hancock has received backing from Conservative Party members in his seat.

Mr Hancock was deselected as West Suffolk MP after breaking coronavirus guidance by kissing an aide, prompting his departure from Cabinet, according to Ian Houlder, who wrote to the local party.

The West Suffolk Conservative Association, on the other hand, said Mr Hancock had issued a “heartfelt apology” and publicly endorsed him to continue representing the constituency.

Matt has shown real regret for recent events, has admitted to making mistakes on both a personal and professional level, and has exhibited genuine contrition.

“West Suffolk Conservative Association has taken soundings following Matt Hancock’s resignation as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care,” a spokeswoman stated.

“We want to show our support for Matt, who has tirelessly served our constituency for the past 11 years.

“Matt has expressed true sorrow and a heartfelt apology for recent events. He has faced up to the mistakes he has made on both a human and professional level.

“We want to express our gratitude to Matt for guiding the country through the pandemic and managing the implementation of the world’s greatest vaccination program as health secretary, and we look forward to working with him as he continues to represent his constituents in Parliament.”

According to Tory councillor Mr Houlder’s email to the chair of the West Suffolk Conservative Association, Mr Hancock was a “selfish, egotistical man” as a result of the affair.

“His conduct has been beyond reproach, and his honor, integrity, probity, and honesty, if he had any, have been shattered beyond repair,” he stated.

“He has betrayed every member of the public by preaching that they should all make massive sacrifices on the altar of the pandemic while doing exactly the opposite.”

Mr Houlder, who is a member of West Suffolk Council, wrote to the MP, saying, “If you have a shred of character or honor you. (This is a brief piece.)