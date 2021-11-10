Former French President Testifies Because He “Owes It” to Paris Terror Attack Survivors

Former French President François Hollande testified in the trial of 14 men accused of carrying out the Islamic State attacks on Paris on November 13, 2015.

Hollande was at France’s national soccer stadium when a suicide bomber blew himself up at the stadium gates, launching the first of a series of strikes across Paris.

According to the Associated Press, Hollande also testified that French officials were aware that the country may be a target and that extremists were infiltrating the country under the guise of migrants. “However, we had no idea where, when, or how they would strike,” he explained.

No one knew there would be an assault on that date, according to Hollande, though they were aware that concert venues and sports stadiums could be targets.

“You would have had to close every site and cancel every show if you wanted to eliminate any chance of attack. Is that what the president is expected to do?” He inquired.

The 14 men are accused of assisting with logistics and transportation, despite the fact that all nine attackers perished that night. Salah Abdeslam, according to the Associated Press, was the main defendant since he failed to detonate a bomb that night, got rid of the malfunctioning explosives vest, and escaped to Belgium.

Hollande stated that it was his job to respond to each and every issue posed by the lawyers.

“I owe it to those who survived and who carry the memory of this evening with them every day in their body and in their minds, and who seek and demand explanations,” Hollande said.

The attacks culminated in a violent siege at the Bataclan concert theater on the night of the attacks. Hollande authorized the final assault on the Bataclan’s three remaining assailants, then asked to visit the site himself after seeing survivors leave.

"Even then, I see people exiting the Bataclan clutching each other. They notice me but can't say anything, "He gave evidence. "This will be with me for the rest of my life." In June 2014, Hollande learnt of an Islamic State cell planned assaults in Europe, and in August 2015, he first heard the name Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the cell's French-speaking operational head. Authorities, he added, believed Abaaoud, a Belgian who masterminded the Paris attacks.