Former Frankie and Benny’s location is set to become a coffee and bakery.

A old Frankie and Benny’s restaurant in Merseyside could soon be given a new lease on life.

Tim Hortons, a Canadian coffee chain, is proposing to open a location in Aintree.

In a building at Aintree Shopping Park, the legendary brand aims to open a coffee shop and drive-thru restaurant, potentially creating 30 jobs.

The name of the man who died after being dragged from the ocean at Crosby Beach is

Montagu Evans LLP, on behalf of The Crown Estate, the park’s freehold owner, has submitted a planning application to Sefton Council for the buildings.

The facility was formerly occupied by Frankie and Benny’s, however The Crown Estate has since reached an agreement with F&B for the surrender of its lease and the re-letting of the unit to Tim Hortons.

The intentions follow the company’s recent submission of proposals to open a store in Warrington.

According to the Crown Estate, the goal is to “guarantee that [the shopping park]is an appealing site for people to shop.”

Greggs, McDonald’s, and Nando’s are among the park’s other dining options.

The project, according to planning records, would keep the existing six parking places.

Tim Hortons was started in 1964 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada by Tim Horton, a former professional ice hockey player. Since then, it has expanded to more than 4,500 locations across the United States.

The coffee and bakery brand debuted in the United Kingdom in 2017 and now has 29 locations across four nations, with more on the way.

Its current focus is on expanding its drive-thru format throughout the United Kingdom, especially at the proposed Aintree location.

Sefton Council is expected to make a decision on the application soon.