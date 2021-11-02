Former FIFA officials face lengthy prison sentences after being charged with fraud over a $2 million payment made in secret.

According to the Associated Press, former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini were charged with fraud and other counts Tuesday over a disputed $2 million payment made around the time Blatter was planning to launch his re-election bid for president of the governing body. The 85-year-old Blatter and the 66-year-old Platini may face years in prison if convicted, though proceedings in Switzerland often drag on for years.

In January 2011, Platini submitted a request to FIFA for further compensation for his work as a presidential adviser to Blatter during his first time in office, from 1998 to 2002. Just as he was prepared to run for reelection, Blatter told FIFA to honor Platini’s request. Platini was thought to have clout among European voters at the time.

In a statement, Swiss federal authorities said the payment “damaged FIFA’s assets and fraudulently enriched Platini.”

The allegations against Blatter and Platini are the result of a six-year inquiry that began in September 2015, when Blatter was ousted from his presidency ahead of schedule and Platini’s bid to succeed him was blocked. Both men will stand trial in Bellinoza’s federal criminal court.

Both Blatter and Platini have long denied wrongdoing, citing a verbal agreement they made for the money to be paid more than 20 years ago.

Blatter has been accused with forgery of a document, fraud, mismanagement, and misappropriation of FIFA money. Platini has been accused with forgery, fraud, and being an accomplice to Blatter’s alleged mismanagement.

Fraud and forgery crimes are punishable by up to five years in prison.

In a statement, Blatter said, “I approach the proceedings at the federal criminal court with optimism — and hope that, with this, this story will come to a close and all the facts will be dealt out cleanly.”

Platini was not formally investigated until last year, and it was only months later that the more serious charge of fraud was leveled against both individuals.

The three-time Ballon d’Or winner, who was captain of France when they won the European Championship in 1984, said he felt “absolutely confident and serene” about the outcome on Tuesday.

