Former FDA Commissioner Gottlieb said the winter twin epidemic could be “too much for society to bear.”

As the United States approaches winter, it is considering the risk of a twindemic – a combined threat of COVID and influenza – which the former FDA commissioner believes may be more than Americans can bear.

“I think the dual risks of this pathogen and the flu spreading every winter, as coronaviruses settle into a more regular pattern, will be too much for society to bear,” Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNN.

“I believe we will need to rethink how we spend our lives,” he continued.

While the extremely contagious Delta variant has been driving COVID cases up, Gottlieb believes that this is the final large wave of the virus that the country will see, CNN reported that he said last week that it depends on people acquiring protection from either illness or vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Wednesday that approximately 185.2 million Americans, or 55.8% of the population, are completely vaccinated against COVID-19.

To control the spread of COVID-19, it is unclear what percentage of the US population would need to be fully vaccinated against the virus, but Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s infectious disease expert, has previously stated that it would have to be the “great majority” of the population.

According to Gottlieb, as the seasons change, so will the way schools and workplaces deal with the illness. It’s crucial to prepare for COVID and the flu this winter.

Gottlieb said CNN, “We’re going to have to increase air filtering and quality indoors.” “People will be wearing masks – I suppose, optionally, we’ll try to de-densify offices in the winter to lessen the danger, and we’ll probably transfer conferences that would otherwise be conducted in the winter to the fall (or) spring.

He went on to say, “We’ve been too complacent about the rise of respiratory infections in the wintertime.” “With the flu and COVID proliferating, we won’t be able to enjoy that complacency for much longer.”

The CDC has stated that getting the flu shot on the same day as the COVID vaccine is safe.

During the 2019-2020 flu season, the CDC predicted that the virus caused 38 million illnesses and 22,000 deaths in the United States.

On Monday, Fauci echoed this advice, telling CNN, "What you should do is acquire it as soon as you can and in the most expedient manner."