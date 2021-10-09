Former FBI Agent Says Brian Laundrie Is Unlikely to Remain in Carlton Reserve.

In the case of his girlfriend Gabby Petito’s murder, Brian Laundrie remains a person of interest. Last month, the 23-year-old returned home without her after a road trip and refused to talk with police before disappearing.

However, while officials have focused their hunt for Laundrie on a large swath of Florida wilderness, a criminology specialist and former FBI agent believes they are looking in the wrong location.

Professor Bryanna Fox of the University of South Florida told NBC News: “He doesn’t seem to be in that reserve any longer. So far, no trace of him has been discovered. It’s been weeks since I’ve seen you.” The Carlton Reserve, which spans about 25,000 acres and is home to deadly wildlife such as alligators and venomous snakes, is as inhospitable as it is difficult to find.

The harsh terrain and weather, according to Fox, might make the hunt for the missing guy extremely challenging. She stated, ” “These conditions are known to deteriorate evidence, and they are present in Florida, a subtropical environment.

“Consider a vast and exceedingly deadly landscape. There are snakes, gators, and other species to be found. There’s rain, and tremendous downpours appear out of nowhere. It’s scorching outside.” Thomas Lauth, a private investigator in Indianapolis who specialized in missing persons investigations, backs up her theory.

In an interview with NBC News, he also speculates that Laundrie may have received help to flee Florida.

Lauth stated, “I never expected him to stay in Florida for long. I assume he had some outside resources accessible to him early on, but because he’s a fugitive, those outside resources have most certainly cut him off.” He went on to suggest that Laundrie already had the ability to survive in the woods with very little, saying: “He’s been a seasoned traveler for a long time. When I say’savvy,’ I’m referring to his ability to survive off the land and his ability to travel alone and lightly.” Water is apparently receding from the region, heightening chances that Laundrie may still be found in the Reserve. The Washington Newsday has contacted Fox and Lauth for developments.

The specialists’ opinions appear to be at conflicts with those of Laundrie’s family, whose lawyer, Steven Bertolino, told CNN that the location gives the best possibility of finding him.

He stated, " "They're the ones.