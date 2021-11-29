Former Everton physiotherapist offers his thoughts on the club’s poor injury record this season.

Baz Rathbone understands exactly what the Everton medical team is going through this season because he has gone through it himself.

However, the man who spent eight years as the head of Everton’s medical department and another three years overseeing the Under-23 squad’s health says there is only one reasonable explanation for the club’s high injury rate this season.

Unfortunate circumstances.

Everton were without Abdoulaye Doucoure, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes, and Tom Davies for last weekend’s trip to Manchester City due to injury, and then lost Demarai Gray after only 20 minutes due to an adductor problem.

“At Everton’s level, it’s almost likely poor luck,” Rathbone explained. You are not going to make a misdiagnosis when you get to the level they are at and have two or three experts looking at every injury, MR scans on every injury, specialists and doctors.

“I doubt any of them are the result of a misdiagnosis.” It just occurs sometimes.” Rathbone, who recently released, a rousing follow-up to his hugely successful The Smell of Football, described how draining the experience can be on the medical department.

“In my first year, I received a lot of recognition,” he remarked. “On the pitch, David turned it around, and I was informed I’d turned it around medically.”

“Thank you very much.” We worked very hard, and I had two fantastic physiotherapists in Danny Donachie and Matt Connery, as well as a fantastic doctor. We have a fantastic group of people working with us. And we were quite fortunate.

“However, every time I turned around in the last year, someone walked into the medical room, and I couldn’t do anything about it.” I felt like the young child who had his finger stuck in the dike.

“I was miserable.” I was already half-done as I drove into Finch Farm. All you needed was someone to blow on you, like a tight hamstring. With it all, you get punch drunk, and it’s what killed me.” Rathbone is back working for Salford after a medical career that encompassed Everton, England Under-17s, Preston, Blackpool, Wigan, and Nottingham Forest.

“We all want to be wanted, and I went to Salford for a reason.”

