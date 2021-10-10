Former Everton manager’set to take charge’ of Newcastle’s encounter against Tottenham.

As the club enters a new era, Graeme Jones is poised to take command of Newcastle as caretaker manager for next Sunday’s Premier League match against Tottenham.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Magpies’ new Saudi owners have already determined that Steve Bruce’s tenure as manager will end this week.

As a result, former Everton coach Jones, who was Roberto Martinez’s assistant at Goodison Park, would most likely be in charge of the visit of Spurs as Newcastle searches for a new manager.

Everton has already issued a £190 million warning to Newcastle United.

While the Magpies’ new affluent owners hope to compete for football’s major titles after purchasing the club for £300 million, they must first get the squad out of the Premier League relegation zone, with Bruce’s side now ranked 19th.

Jones might take command of Newcastle ‘for the next few weeks’ as the club continues to look for a new manager to lead them ahead.

Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini have both been connected with the role, and the club is anticipated to receive a flood of applications.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Frank McParland, a former Liverpool academy director who was most recently Rangers’ head of recruiting, would oversee the search, with Premier League expertise considered as vital to the leadership.

Jones, 51, was born in Gateshead and joined Newcastle as an assistant coach in January 2021 after leaving a similar position with Bournemouth. He was also a member of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Euro 2020 tournament.

Jones, a former Wigan striker, joined Martinez at Everton in July 2013 and left Merseyside when Martinez was fired by the Toffees in May 2016.

Jones also worked with the Belgian national team alongside Martinez.