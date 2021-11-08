Former energy minister warns corporations that if they continue to use fossil fuels, they would be doomed.

Companies that can’t give up their fossil fuel appetites, according to a former energy minister, are doomed.

Companies who fall behind in the race to net zero, according to Tory peer Greg Barker, now chairman of aluminium major EN+, would have their business models questioned.

At the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, Barker said, “The concept that there won’t be any collateral damage in the economy is for the birds.”

“You don’t have a future if you’re a high-fossil-fuel-dependent corporation with no clear option to get off fossil fuels.”

As part of a worldwide carbon tax, he believes polluters should be paid roughly $100 (£73) every ton of carbon they produce in rich countries.

Businesses would be under pressure to reduce their emissions as a result of this.

“To harmonise that, we need the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Trade Organization to come together.”

“This isn’t to say that they all have to be the same price; developed and developing economies can be distinguished.” However, there must be cooperation and consistency.” While carbon pricing would need to rise over time, Barker proposed that governments might reduce import duties on green products much more quickly to achieve a comparable effect.

“Right now, all green goods and services might be zero-rated. Few trade conflicts begin as a result of people lowering their tariff barriers.

“On the other hand, putting in place anything like the carbon border adjustment system or a new set of green tariffs necessitates primary legislation, which may be contentious and easily hijacked in parliaments or the European Union.”