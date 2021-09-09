Former employee is allegedly kidnapped before being forcedly intoxicated and raped.

Her former employer allegedly kidnapped, drugged, and raped a 26-year-old woman in India on Tuesday.

When the woman tried to resist, the accused, identified as Sachin Tiwari, allegedly assaulted her with a knife, according to the police.

Tiwari is the director of a lab in Gurugram, Haryana’s northernmost district. According to The Indian Express, the man worked as a technician in the lab till July.

Tiwari allegedly told the victim to meet him in Wazirabad, a village in Gurugram, under the guise of having a talk, according to the police. He then put her into a car and drove her to a remote location, where he abused her sexually. When she resisted his advances, the accused injected her with a sedative and stabbed her with a knife.

Some passers-by heard the woman cry and intervened, rescuing her and informing the authorities. Tiwari, on the other hand, managed to flee and is still on the run.

“An investigation is currently underway. The woman has sustained damage to her upper body. However, they are not life-threatening,” a police officer told The Times of India.

The woman is being treated in a hospital and is claimed to be in good health.

The woman began working as a lab technician in July 2020, according to the allegation. Tiwari allegedly recorded her while she was changing into her uniform within 15 days of her joining.

“She claimed he threatened to make the video viral and raped her many times,” an officer told The Indian Express on condition of anonymity. “She also claimed that the accused compelled her to have an abortion when she became pregnant. We’re looking at the allegations.”

Because she was terrified Tiwari might post her footage on social media, the lady never reported the assault.

