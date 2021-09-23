Former Egypt coach opens up on his rift with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah: ‘I can never tolerate it.’

Hossam El Badry, the former Egypt coach, has reacted to accusations that he had a feud with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah when in charge of the national team.

The 61-year-old took up the post after the host country’s terrible performance at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, but he quit earlier this month despite being unbeaten in his nine games in charge.

Salah played in El Badry’s final game as manager, a 1-1 draw with Gabon during the recent international break, after missing the previous match owing to Egypt’s inclusion on the UK government’s “red list.”

However, the lack of clarity around why the ex-Al-Ahly coach was fired led to conjecture that it was because of his tense relationship with Liverpool’s talisman, something El Badry has refuted.

Pep Guardiola agrees with Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, when it comes to proposals for a new Premier League regulation.

“Some material was tampered with, and my dismissal was unusual, so people exaggerated,” he explained.

“I didn’t have any issues with Mohamed Salah at all. I recently spoke with him. Salah was rumored to be demanding the recall of certain players, which is obviously untrue.

“How can they say my friendship with Salah is strained when he was named captain alongside me?

“How can they claim that the top players were furious with Salah because he was captain when players like [Ahmed] Hegazi and Abdallah El-Said were always present and gave it their all?”

El Badry’s debut game as coach was a 1-0 win over Botswana in October 2019, and he went on to win five games and draw four more before the Egyptian FA announced his departure.

Despite missing the most of those games due to injury, Salah scored two goals in three games under his former international manager, who also leads Egypt to the top of their World Cup qualification group.

Salah’s appointment as captain was one of El Badry’s most important decisions during his tenure as coach, which he has since been replaced by former Manchester United assistant coach Carlos Queiroz.

Given that the Pharaohs are known for having the most experienced players, this was an unexpected decision. “The summary has come to an end.”