Former Dragon’s Den star gives his seal of approval to a Liverpool dog business.

Celia McDonald’s Liverpool-based company has received Theo Paphitis’ seal of approval.

After her own dog, Bella, became unwell from store-bought food, Celia was inspired to launch ‘For Dogs Sake Treats.’

When she was 18 months old, her little Goldendoodle began vomiting blood and had to be brought to an emergency out-of-hours vet.

Bella was forced to stay in for several days, and after a battery of testing, doctors discovered she had Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

“After multiple tests, they came back indicating she has IBD,” the 53-year-old previously told TeamDogs. They recommended that, in addition to medication, you try grain-free and sensitive dog food.

“We were desperate and attempted a variety of options, but none of them improved her condition, therefore the expense element was thrown out the window.”

Later, she learnt from the vet that Bella’s sickness was caused by something in the store-bought foods. However, determining exactly what was going on was a lengthy and costly task.

Instead, the former blind rehabilitation officer took matters into her own hands and began making her own raw diet food, which was recently noticed by Theo during one of his Twitter events.

Celia’s business was chosen to join the retail magnate’s small business network, and she now thinks that with his support, she will be able to sell even more things.

“It’s nice to have Theo’s backing because it’s been difficult trying to boost our profile,” she said.

“As a tiny business trying to get baking ingredients, or working from home with the entire family trying to study and work there, or not being able to hand deliver during the epidemic, it was a hardship.

“Theo has recognized our efforts and has helped to spread the news about what we do to his network.”

Celia’s items are available for delivery or collection across Merseyside and are made with fresh ingredients with no artificial coloring, flavoring, or preservatives.

Her peanut butter and fish cakes are popular, but she intends to sell all of her Christmas orders this year.