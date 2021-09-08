Former District Attorney Jackie Johnson has been arrested for violating her oath in the murder case of Ahmaud Arbery.

Jackie Johnson, a former district attorney, has been arrested for allegedly assisting suspects in the deadly shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.

Johnson, the senior prosecutor for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit in Georgia, was arrested on Wednesday and placed into the Glynn County Jail. Her bond was set at $10,000 and she was released on her own recognizance.

A grand jury indicted Johnson last week on two crimes related to the Arbery case: breach of a public officer’s oath and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. She has denied any misconduct on her part.

On February 23, 2020, Arbery, a 25-year-old Black male, was shot and killed while jogging. In southern Georgia, he was pursued by two white males armed with weapons. The graphic footage of the shooting was then posted online, causing outrage across the country.

Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael were charged with murder and aggravated assault just days after the video was released and two months after the attack. Arbery was mistaken for a burglar, according to the McMichaels.

Their next-door neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, has been charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment after filming the fatal shooting on his phone.

The three men have all entered not guilty pleas. Their trial is set to begin in the fall of this year.

The original inquiry into Arbery’s death was undertaken by the Brunswick District Attorney’s Office and the Glynn County Police Department. Gregory McMichael, a longtime investigator in Johnson’s office and a former Glynn County police officer, disqualified herself from handling the investigation.

Johnson is accused of delaying the McMichaels’ arrests before stepping down.

According to the indictment issued last week, Johnson showed Greg McMichael “favor and devotion.” She also failed to treat Arbery and his family “fairly and with decency,” according to the report.

On Thursday, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced the charges. Carr stated that his office is “dedicated to ensure that individuals entrusted with serving do so in an ethical and honest manner.”

If convicted of violating a public officer’s oath, Johnson risks a penalty of one to five years in prison. Obstruction of a law enforcement officer can result in a 12-month prison sentence.

In a press conference on Friday, Arbery’s family hailed the indictment as a “major victory.”

“The road to justice is paved with. This is a condensed version of the information.