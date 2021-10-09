Former Director Convicted of Running ‘Inhumane’ Ohio Jail Gets 9 Months in Prison.

According to the Associated Press, the former head of a Cleveland jail was sentenced on Friday to nine months in the prison he once oversaw.

Prosecutors said that circumstances in the county jail, which were described as “inhumane” in a 2018 report, were unclean, and that convicts were confined in their cells for 24 hours or more with inedible food and little to no medical attention.

Kenneth Mills, 56, was found guilty in September of misdemeanor charges of desertion of duty and falsification, the former for producing dangerous conditions in the jail and the latter for lying to the Cuyahoga County Council about the facility’s refusal to hire needed nurses. According to the Associated Press, he resigned in late 2018 after six detainees died in less than five months and just before the US Marshals Service report was revealed.

Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove blasted Mills’ behavior when he was detained in a Cleveland courtroom on Friday.

Cosgrove told Mills, “What you’ve done is unconscionable and heartless.” “I’m not sure how you manage to look in the mirror.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Mills, according to prosecutors, was the driving force behind a money-making scheme to operate the jail in downtown Cleveland as a regional correctional center, charging suburbs and Cleveland for the privilege of housing its inmates. According to prosecutors, the regionalization strategy resulted in significant congestion and forced correctional officers to labor under inhumane conditions.

Kevin Spellacy, one of Mills’ attorneys, asked Cosgrove to postpone the sentence pending an appeal, but he was rejected.

Before Mills’ sentencing, Spellacy wrote letters on his behalf, claiming that the allegations and verdict were “riddled with hypocrisy.”

Mills remained silent during the hearing.

Mills’ stint as jail director injured detainees and corrections personnel, according to Assistant Ohio Attorney General Matthew Meyer’s presentence report.

Before his sentencing, Meyer stated, “Mr. Mills’ conduct in this instance was primarily his interest in his own care and objectives.” “Humans were used as grist for the mill. That was the location of the county jail.” Relatives of two inmates who died at the jail spoke up. Other relatives’ statements were read by Meyer and another attorney.

Joseph Arquillo Jr. informed the judge about his father’s death, Joseph Arquillo Sr., who was imprisoned on August 27, 2018, for violating his probation.

