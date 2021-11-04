Former Democratic Party Chair compares the upcoming elections to the 2009 disaster and warns of a loss of majority.

Former Representative Steve Israel predicted difficulties for Democrats after Tuesday’s elections, warning that if the losing trend continues, the party will lose its majority in the House of Representatives.

From 2011 to 2015, Israel, a Democrat who represented New York in the House from 2001 to 2017, was chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. He compared Tuesday’s results to a similar poor showing by his party’s candidates some years ago.

“This is 2009 all over again,” Israel said to Politico, referring to the 2010 midterm elections, in which Democrats lost over 60 House seats. “The one advantage they [the Democrats]have now over 2009 is a better understanding of how awful things can get.” Republicans won three key posts in Virginia last week, and they may gain control of the state House after vote counts in close races are completed. In New Jersey, the GOP took over state legislative districts previously held by the Democrats, and their gubernatorial candidate came close to defeating incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy in his reelection bid.

Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s victory over Terry McAuliffe, a former governor of the state who was recently joined at a campaign event by former President Barack Obama, was largely due to the suburbs.

Youngkin carried numerous suburban areas in Virginia that had voted for President Joe Biden only a year before, a trend that was seen across the country on Tuesday. Democrats should pay attention to these outcomes, Israel said, and endeavor to re-engage the suburban base that helped bring in the so-called blue wave of Democratic victory in 2018.

“I don’t see a route to keeping the majority if Democrats can’t recapture those suburban votes,” Israel told Politico, “and you reclaim them by talking about the problems that those voters are discussing at their kitchen table.”

Attempting to link GOP candidates to former President Donald Trump, who remains largely unpopular in several of the suburban districts that Republicans managed to flip on Tuesday, was one of the Democrats’ more successful strategies.

Former Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee executive director Dan Sena mirrored Israel’s remarks on suburban voters. Democrats should have concentrated more on concrete, he told Politico. This is a condensed version of the information.