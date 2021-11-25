Former Delta Sigma Theta executive was sentenced to 16 months in prison for stealing $228,000 from the sorority.

According to the US Department of Justice (DOJ), the former executive director of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was sentenced to 16 months in prison for embezzling nearly $228,000 from the college organization.

In April 2021, Jeanine Henderson Arnett, 44, pled guilty to bank fraud charges related to the stolen cash. Diello Arnett, 47, pled guilty and was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison.

The couple must also pay $228,357 and will be placed on supervised release for five years after their federal custody ends.

The historically Black sorority, which was founded in 1913, now boasts 1,000 collegiate and alumni chapters in the United States and around the world.

The Arnetts, who live in Purcellville, Virginia, admitted to misappropriating $228,000 during a nearly two-year period, from October 2017 to September 2019, according to DOJ filings.

While Diello largely served as a go-between, Jeanine admitted to embezzling the monies in a variety of ways. This includes ACH money transfers and credit card transactions that are fraudulent.

According to the DOJ, many of these charges were for personal goods and expenses. This featured major transactions at T-Mobile, Coach, Avis, and other locations.

The Arnetts utilized a phone app called Square Cash to undertake fraudulent activity, which allows users to make and receive electronic money. This includes using the app to make nine distinct transactions totaling over $14,000 into their account.

Jeanine was fired from Delta Sigma Theta in August of this year. It’s unclear whether her dismissal was due to financial difficulties, but the sorority allegedly uncovered the bank fraud one month after she was fired.

This prompted the US Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to launch an investigation (FBI).

Arnett, however, was the president of one of the sororities that has historically donated the greatest charity and whose aim is to assist the less poor.

Delta Sigma Theta began as a service-oriented sorority and has since launched a number of community-building activities. Its purpose is to “[provide]aid and support in local communities around the world through established initiatives.” Initiatives concentrating on “education, health, international development, and strengthening the African American family” are among these programs. Additional initiatives are aimed at assisting victims and survivors of domestic violence. This is a condensed version of the information.