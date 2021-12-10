Former DEA Agent José Irizarry was sentenced for transferring millions of dollars from sting operations to his personal accounts.

Former DEA agent José Irizarry was imprisoned after transferring millions of dollars from sting operations to his personal account.

Irizarry, 47, was found guilty of colluding with a Columbian cartel to launder money. He pled guilty to 19 federal crimes, including bank fraud, last year.

Prosecutors claim that while working for the DEA, Irizarry made false reports and directed DEA workers to transfer funds intended for undercover stings to overseas accounts controlled by him and his co-conspirators.

The worldwide bank accounts, according to Irizarry, were a profit-generating “slush fund” for official and personal travel of federal law enforcement, prosecutors, and confidential sources.

He admitted that his knowledge of money laundering led him to live a lavish lifestyle sponsored by $9 million in proceeds from undercover money laundering operations.

A $30,000 Tiffany diamond ring for his wife, a $767,000 house in the Caribbean city of Cartagena, and expensive sports cars were among the items he purchased with the laundered money.

Before Irizarry’s resignation in 2018, DEA officers and prosecutors who dealt with him learned about Irizarry’s spendings and heard reports about yacht parties.

While working for the DEA, Irizarry was in charge of the government’s employment of front firms, shell banks, and couriers to combat international drug trafficking.

He was hired by the DEA and given access to sensitive financial transactions. Irizarry, on the other hand, failed a polygraph exam, claimed bankruptcy, and maintained a connection with a fugitive from justice who would eventually become the godfather of his twin girls.

Irizarry’s attorney, Mara Dominguez, said her client accepted full responsibility for his acts, but that he never collected more than $600,000.

Even as he admitted to his wrongdoings, Irizarry accused former colleagues at the Drug Enforcement Administration for cultivating a culture of corruption that made him blind to the consequences of breaking the law.

In court, his attorney, Mara Dominguez, said, “When my client joined the DEA, he was educated in how to be corrupt, he was schooled in how to disobey the law.” “In this other universe, accepting money and gifts from criminal informants working for the US’s top drugs agency became easier and less questionable.”

Judge Charlene Honeywell of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia emphasized her displeasure with the DEA’s failures when she handed down her sentence. This is a condensed version of the information.