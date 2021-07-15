Former cop pleads guilty to sharing child pornography on Kik, a popular social media app.

Prosecutors revealed Wednesday that a 36-year-old former police officer from Ochiltree County, Texas, pled guilty this week to spreading child pornography on social media.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas announced in a statement that Aaron Bennett Daugherty, of Perryton, pled guilty Wednesday to one count of transportation of child pornography.

According to a statement on the Department of Justice website, the former Perryton Police Department officer was charged by criminal complaint in February.

According to the attorney’s office, Daugherty was arrested as part of a federal undercover investigation into persons who were using Kik, a popular messaging app among teenagers, to share graphic photographs of children.

On June 9, 2020, a Kik user with an obscene screenname named Daugherty released a video clip portraying an adult guy engaged in sexual actions with a blindfolded prepubescent youngster.

According to the records, the user commented two weeks later, “I’m here to look at CP (child pornography), everyone.” “Keep the CP material coming!”

Daugherty was eventually contacted by law police at the Perryton Police Department, where he acknowledged to viewing and sharing child pornography on Kik. He also stated that child pornography did not worry him.

According to the statement, Daugherty now faces up to 20 years in federal prison. His charges have yet to be heard at a sentencing hearing.

An off-duty police officer was arrested in New York over three months ago after investigators allegedly discovered child pornography on his phone.

Mitchell Emile, 28, was detained within the 84th Precinct of the New York City Police Department after officials allegedly discovered two films depicting young boys in sexual circumstances on the officer’s cellphone during an Internal Affairs Bureau probe.

One video purportedly showed two boys aged 10 to 14 engaged in sexual actions with each other, while the other purportedly showed a young kid pleasuring himself.

Two counts of possessing a sexual performance by a kid were filed against the six-year veteran cop from the 76th precinct. He was later released on his own recognizance.