Former cop Aaron Dean, who is charged with the murder of Atatiana Jefferson, has had his trial postponed again again.

A Texas court postponed former police officer Aaron Dean’s murder trial in the fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson on Wednesday. Because specialists were unavailable to testify at the outset of the trial, the trial will now begin in May.

Dean’s trial was scheduled to begin on January 10, but the defense requested a petition to postpone it because two experts were unable to appear in January. In his chambers, the defense met with Judge David Hagerman to discuss the facts they believe the experts will be able to prove.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, prosecutors were not present at the meeting to allow the defense to openly discuss portions of its trial plan.

Judge David Hagerman determined that the experts could not be replaced and that they would be beneficial to the defense. According to KDFW, Hagerman granted their motion and scheduled the trial for May.

“This is not an unlimited delay,” he explained, “but the court believes that denying the defense’s request for continuance would be an abuse of discretion, resulting in an unfair trial and a violation of the defendant’s rights under the 4th, 6th, and 14th amendments.”

Dean’s case has been postponed on several occasions. His trial was originally scheduled for November 1, but it was postponed because to the COVID-19 outbreak, as were several others.

Dean has been charged with Jefferson’s murder. A neighbor called the non-emergency number to report that a nearby home’s front door was open. Dean shot and killed Jefferson through the back door window of her mother’s house while attending to the wellness check.

Natasha Ellison, a friend of the Jefferson family, told KDFW, “I want closure, responsibility, justice, and all the family wants and what Atatiana Jefferson deserves.”

Jury selection is set to begin on May 9th, followed by opening arguments on May 16th.

“In this situation, no additional continuances will be given,” Hagerman added.

Any remaining pretrial motions, including a defense request to shift the trial outside of Tarrant County, will be heard on May 2.

Dean, 37, left the local police force. This is a condensed version of the information.