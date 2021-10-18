Former College Basketball Player Creates Tool for Anonymous Doping and Abuse Reporting

According to the Associated Press, former college basketball player David Chadwick once watched his university team lose two players who accused authorities of prejudice, and was astonished as to how such a case went both overlooked and unresolved.

The US Anti-Doping Agency announced a partnership with RealResponse, a startup founded by Chadwick as a result of his experiences, that allows users to safely and anonymously report instances of prejudice, abuse, and, now, doping.

Customers, particularly those from university athletic departments and other sports organizations, can use RealResponse to put in rapid, confidential complaints by text.

“I wanted to create something that would address a specific problem—the lack of confidential, anonymous, real-time options for players and others to voice issues and feedback with administration,” Chadwick explained.

The organization has already signed relationships with USA Gymnastics, the NFL Players Association, the National Women’s Soccer League, and over 100 university sports programs in a field where issues like sexual assault, racism, and harassment have been present and documented. According to the Associated Press, RealResponse’s new collaboration with the US Anti-Doping Agency puts it as a significant resource for those who want to report doping issues.

The technology is intended to be as simple as possible for a generation of athletes who have grown up doing practically everything on their phones.

With a simple SMS, athletes or employees can begin a report concerning employment discrimination, doping violations, sex abuse, and other issues. It foregoes the intake forms and drop-down choices found in many reporting apps, and it has privacy features that allow administrators to collect additional information from whistleblowers while maintaining their identity.

Initially, the NFLPA purchased the tool to let players to report anomalies in COVID-19 testing processes. It has recently expanded its usage of the program to include “any and all issues…for everything from training camp issues, drug policy breaches, social injustice concerns, medical issues, COVID-19 policy violations, misconduct, hazing, harassment, and more,” according to a news release. Chadwick got the idea while playing at Rice, where a couple of players quit after accusing administrators of prejudice.

