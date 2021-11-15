Former coal mine safety director admits to falsifying dust readings, increasing the risk of black lung disease.

In a Louisville federal court on Monday, a former coal mine safety director acknowledged to trying to circumvent underground mine safety requirements, while four men on trial are accused of ordering miners to ignore dust sampling regulations.

After Ron Ivy, former safety director at Armstrong’s Kronos mine, testified that a senior-level Armstrong official, Glendal Hardison, told him and two other safety officials to make sure the mine’s dust pumps were reading within the desired range, federal prosecutors dropped their case against four former coal company executives.

They broke the rules, according to Ivy, by repositioning the pumps.