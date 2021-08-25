Former Capitol Riot Officer Urges Supporters to “Rise Up” Against Republicans.

Conservatives should “stand up” against Republicans, according to a former police officer detained for his alleged involvement in the US Capitol brawl.

On July 15, Kevin Tuck was detained in connection with the January 6 insurgency. Tuck, 51, was a Windermere police officer until he was caught and forced to quit. His son Nathaniel, who is also a former cop, is facing charges as well.

Both men boasted to their families about invading the Capitol, according to Assistant US Attorney Jennifer Harrington.

Tuck has been charged with obstruction of an official process, unruly and disruptive behaviour in a restricted building or grounds, entering and remaining in the gallery of Congress, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Tuck and his son are mentioned as co-defendants of Arthur Jackman and Paul Rae, both of whom are linked to the Proud Boys, in a court indictment.

Tuck slammed the charges in a new video posted to Youtube, according to WFTV, a local ABC station. He has entered a not guilty plea to all charges.

“Look at January 6th,” he remarked, “that was a day when patriots were fed upâ€”fed up.” “Patriots are being arrested for trespassing left and right. “You’ve got to be joking.”

According to WFTV, Tuck also screamed against Republicans and people who live “alternative lifestyles.”

He declared, “The Republican Party is Weak.” “It’s time for us to stand up and be conservative once more. Republicans, do you remember what conservative means? Hear me out: We’re celebrating homosexuality as though it’s natural.”

So date, more than 500 people have been arrested in connection with the attack on the Capitol.

According to Forbes, Texas and Florida are the states with the most charges related to the January 6 disturbance. So far, 56 arrests have been made in the Sunshine State. A total of 55 persons have been detained in Texas.

In late June, Attorney General Merrick Garland stated that the Justice Department would “continue to follow the facts in this investigation and prosecute what the evidence warrants in order to hold all January 6 criminals accountable.”

Windermere Police Department Chief David Ogden said the department was “disappointed” by Tuck’s arrest earlier this summer.

“The Windermere Police Department,” says the narrator. This is a condensed version of the information.