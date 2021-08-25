Former Broncos Coach Loses 70 Pounds After Making Vaccination Mistake

A former Denver Broncos fitness and nutrition coach has advised people to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine, disclosing that he dropped 70 pounds after acquiring the virus and spending six weeks in the hospital.

Bill Phillips, a popular author and former nutrition and supplementation expert for the Colorado-based team in the 1990s, disclosed to The Denver Post on Tuesday that he was hospitalized for 47 days after contracting COVID.

According to the publication, the 56-year-old was put into a medically induced coma and was treated with a ventilator because he was having trouble breathing.

The fitness coach was healthy and active before contracting COVID in June, but owing to the virus’s consequences, he now has to relearn how to walk, among other skills.

He also explained how he first refused to be vaccinated because he believed that his initial COVID infection in January would provide him with antibodies to protect him from reinfection, but that he has since changed his mind and advised others not to make the same mistake.

Phillips told the Post from his hospital bed, “I didn’t get vaccinated because I made a mistake.” “I assumed I was immune to COVID because I had it in January 2020. That blunder came dangerously close to costing me my life.”

Phillips stated that while in the hospital, he lost 70 pounds and that “if it could happen to me, it could happen to anyone,” before pushing everyone to get vaccinated because “it is not a political issue.” It’s a matter of public health.”

Phillips posted on Facebook on August 3 that he shared a video of his first attempt to stand since becoming ill: “I share this not for compassion, but for others to see what covid can do in some cases.”

“When you’re this near to death, every aspect of your being deteriorates… You don’t simply wake up and get on with your life. My body, mind, and entire life must be rebuilt from the ground up.

