Former Boston Transit CEO claims she was held ‘accountable’ for the deaths of passengers on 9/11.

Because the Massachusetts Port Authority operates Boston’s Logan International Airport, where two jetliners took off and were hijacked by terrorists, the former Massachusetts Port Authority chairman claimed she felt she was held “accountable” by some for the deaths on 9/11.

At the time of the assaults, Virginia Buckingham was the CEO of the Massachusetts Port Authority, and the World Trade Center developer alleged that insufficient security at Logan was to blame for the attack on the twin towers.

World Trade Center Properties sued Massport, American, and United in a legal struggle that lasted until 2017, when the two airlines’ insurers agreed to settle the matter for $95 million.

“I have PTSD, both from the trauma of witnessing what happened, as we all did, and from being blamed for it, which created awful trauma, bad dreams, and depression,” Buckingham explained. “I was considered personally responsible for the murder of tens of thousands of people… It’s been a difficult journey back, but nothing compared to what the families have endured.”

A glass cube at Logan, tucked away in a grove of ginkgo trees, pays respect to those who died on the two jetliners that took off from Boston and were hijacked by terrorists and flown into the World Trade Center buildings.

However, it is primarily a silent homage. Few people visit the memorial, which is carved with the names of those who died on American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175. Other allusions to the airport’s role in the disaster, such as American flags flying over the jetways at the departure gates, go generally undetected and unremarked.

It reflects the city’s tumultuous relationship with the transcendent events of September 11, 2001.

Buckingham added, “It still feels weird in a way, since it was simply horrific beyond anyone’s ability to comprehend.”

At Logan International Airport, five terrorists sneaked box cutters aboard American Flight 11. At a different terminal, five others did the same with United Flight 175. According to the government’s 9/11 Commission report, “none of the checkpoint supervisors recalled the hijackers or reported anything odd regarding their screening.”

Buckingham was preparing to fly to Washington on the day of the attacks. This is a condensed version of the information.