Former Biden advisor warns that the Omicron variant is “dangerous” for unvaccinated people.

Getting vaccinated against COVID while the Omicron variation expands across the United States is “hazardous,” according to Andy Slavitt, a former White House adviser who believes that current vaccines will provide immunity against the new COVID strain.

“What we know for sure is that it is a hazardous variety for those who have not been vaccinated,” Slavitt, who was previously a senior counselor on the Biden administration’s coronavirus response team, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia.”

“What we need to figure out is whether or not Omicron — how it spreads in a Delta-dominated environment,” he continued.

The Omicron variety, which was first discovered in South Africa, has now been found in at least 17 states in the United States, with the first case being reported on Wednesday in San Francisco.

The variant has been recorded in countries all over the world, including Germany, Japan, Russia, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Canada.

While the severity and transmissibility of the Omicron form are unknown, health professionals claim that symptoms are modest, particularly in people who have been vaccinated.

“The presence of either vaccine or past infection…will reduce any sickness that emerges,” Dr. Jerome Kim, director general of the International Vaccine Institute, said on CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” on Monday. We have no way of knowing whether it would be more severe in a natural situation or if it is now less severe due to the presence of pre-existing immune responses.” Pfizer and Moderna are now studying their COIVD vaccines for efficacy against the Omicron version, with Pfizer previously stating that a reformulation of the injection might be ready as early as 2022.

Slavitt, on the other hand, believes the current vaccine will be effective, telling CNBC, “I think we have strong reason to expect that the vaccines are effective, if not as effective, and that they’ll be pretty effective with boosters.” Pharma, on the other hand, is going back to the drawing board.” Even yet, the Biden administration is urging unvaccinated Americans to obtain their COVID shot and those who have already had a booster dosage, claiming that it is the strongest line of defense against the Omicron variety.

The best defense against Omicron is straightforward: Ensure that you are properly vaccinated. Boost your immunity with a booster shot.

According to a Morning Consult poll, 30% of unvaccinated adults are contemplating obtaining the COVID vaccine now that the Omicron version has been identified.

