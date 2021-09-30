Former ballerina and her husband have been charged with sexually assaulting dancers.

After three more women came forward to accuse the couple of sexually abusing them, a former Boston ballerina and her instructor husband have become involved in controversy.

The dancers have accused Dusty Button, a former Boston Ballet ballerina, of sexual abuse in an updated complaint filed Thursday. Mitchell Taylor Button, Dusty’s husband, is a dance instructor at the same facility and was accused of sexually assaulting dancers in July.

Mitchell sexually attacked five dancers, including a youngster who was mentored by the Buttons, according to five dancers, including a minor who was trained by the Buttons.

Initially, Boston Ballet performers Sage Humphries and Gina Menichino filed a complaint against Mitchell, alleging that he used his “position of power and influence in the dance industry” to sexually abuse them. They accused him of sexual assault, as well as manipulation and grooming. Mitchell rejected the allegations and the case was dropped, but CNN reports that a new complaint was filed in which he and his wife were named as defendants.

According to the lawsuit, Humphries revealed that Dusty once held her down while Mitchell raped her.

Menichino, the other plaintiff, was 13 when she began taking dance classes from Mitchell. Mitchell sexually abused her twice in 2010, she claimed, when they were sharing a blanket and watching a movie with other students in the room. Mitchell would email her sexually graphic photographs and videos when he traveled out of state, she said in the complaint.

According to the Associated Press, another dancer said she was a juvenile when the Buttons sexually attacked her in 2014. She claimed that the Buttons raped her after giving her drinks and taking her to a room with a mattress on the floor and an array of guns hanging on the wall.

According to the lawsuit, the Buttons used “threats, intimidation, and the illusion that they would aid improve her career and professional development” to persuade Humphries to cross state lines with them in exchange for sex.

The Buttons’ attorney, Marc John Randazza, made a request to dismiss the case after the lawsuit was filed, disputing the allegations and invoking Nevada’s statute of limitations. A judge has dismissed the motion.

Randazza claimed in his motion that the charges were “made to pique the public’s interest in this matter and to inflame the rage of anybody who reads them.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.