Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd is concerned that his country will be unable to keep US submarines operational.

According to the Associated Press, Malcolm Turnbull, the former Australian prime minister who inked a submarine contract with the French that was later canceled, believes Australia cannot securely operate a fleet of US nuclear warships.

In 2016, Turnbull struck a $90 billion (Australian) deal with the French to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines. He said a nuclear-powered fleet managed by another country was not a possibility because of the country’s new relationship with the US.

“You are not in complete control of your ships if you can’t maintain them,” Turnbull remarked.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who took over from Malcolm Turnbull in a power struggle inside Australia’s conservative government in 2018, canceled the deal last month as part of a pact with the US and the UK to supply an Australian fleet of at least eight nuclear-powered submarines.

The “game changer,” according to Morrison, is that next-generation nuclear-powered submarines would have reactors that do not require refueling during the boat’s 35-year lifespan.

Turnbull told the National Press Club on Wednesday that the Australian Defense Department had told him as recently as 2018 that an Australian nuclear-powered fleet would be impossible to build without local nuclear power plants.

Morrison’s advise that Australia might become the first country without a civil nuclear industry or nuclear competence to operate a nuclear-powered fleet was “quite different” from Defense Department guidance three years ago, Turnbull said.

Turnbull said, “It sounds too wonderful to be true.”

“Is it plausible to have a hands-off, plug-and-play nuclear reactor with weapons-grade uranium that hasn’t been inspected in 35 years?” He inquired.

France has charged the US and Australia of betrayal over the canceled deal and the secretly agreed new trilateral alliance.

In protest, France temporarily recalled its ambassador from Washington, but no indication on when a French ambassador will return to Australia.

Morrison should have expressed Australia’s fears that conventional submarines would not fulfill its expanding security needs with the French, according to Turnbull, who counts himself as a personal friend of French President Emmanuel Macron.

“This is a heinous incident in Australian foreign policy, and the ramifications will be felt for a long time to our detriment. This is a condensed version of the information.