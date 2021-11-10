Former Australian Prime Minister John Howard urges the country to avoid military conflict with China over Taiwan.

Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating has warned that his country should avoid getting involved in a dispute with China over Taiwan, and that it is under no responsibility to help if US soldiers attack the disputed island.

Keating, who served as Prime Minister of Australia from 1991 to 1996, told the National Press Club of Australia that China was not a “contiguous threat” to his country.

He also slammed the recent AUKUS submarine pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, implying that the eight submarines Australia plans to build will be ineffective.

“Taiwan is not a priority for Australia. Taiwan is not a vital Australian interest, to repeat “According to Keating.

“We have no ties to Taipei at all. You will not be able to locate any documents.” Keating went on to say that if the US went to war with China over Taiwan, Australia would be under no duty to help.

“We are committed to ANZUS for an assault on US soldiers, but not an attack by US forces,” he said. “This means Australia should not, in my opinion, be lured into a military conflict over Taiwan, whether US-sponsored or not,” he added.

The ANZUS Security Treaty, enacted in 1951, mandates the signatories to contact each other if they are threatened and to “act together to face the shared risk.” This does not imply that Canberra would provide military assistance to Washington.

Despite the fact that China’s diplomacy was “in the adolescent phase,” with “testosterone running everywhere,” Keating said Australia would have to interact with Beijing.

Taiwan is claimed by China as part of its territory. Although most governments across the globe, including the United States, do not recognize Taiwan as an independent country, Washington has traditionally offered military support to Taipei.

Keating also targeted the AUKUS cooperation, which will see Australia acquire at least eight nuclear-powered submarines. It’s possible that the first of these ships won’t be available until 2040.

Australia’s policy, according to the former prime minister, is “at odds with its geography,” and the country is “still attempting to find our security from Asia rather than in Asia.”

“We’re fleeing to Cornwall in search of safety in Asia. I mean, seriously, “According to Keating.

At a meeting of the, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison concluded the AUKUS accord. This is a condensed version of the information.