Former Assistant Attorney General Refuses to Answer Executive Privilege Questions From the Committee on January 6th.

After former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, a former assistant attorney general refused to be fully examined by the January 6 committee.

In a letter to the committee, Jeffrey Clark stated that he would refuse to answer questions about Trump’s use of executive privilege. According to an unidentified Associated Press source, he had been summoned to attend and did not respond to inquiries from reporters as he walked away.

Clark’s refusal to answer questions comes as Trump tries to keep internal White House records from the days leading up to and during the January 6 Capitol insurgency from being released. Other former Trump associates, such as Steve Bannon and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, have declined to participate with the committee.

According to the Associated Press, the committee has examined over 150 witnesses so far, including past and present executive branch officials, campaign aides, and law enforcement officials. They’ve also spoken with organizers of the “Stop the Steal” protest, where Trump exhorted followers to “fight like hell” as Congress confirmed the presidential election results for 2020.

It’s unclear whether Clark will be charged with contempt of Congress as a result of the meeting. A spokeswoman for the committee declined to comment.

So far, President Joe Biden has waived executive privilege on nearly all of the records requested by the committee, claiming the necessity to investigate the horrific attack.

Clark is one of over 20 people who have been summoned by the committee so far. According to a report released last month by Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, he supported Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results and clashed with Justice Department superiors who resisted the pressure, culminating in a dramatic White House meeting in which Trump ruminated about elevating Clark to Attorney General. After several aides threatened to resign, he did not do so.

In Clark's subpoena, Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the chairman of the House January 6 committee, wrote that the committee's investigation "has revealed credible evidence that you attempted to involve the Department of Justice in efforts to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power," and that his efforts "risked involving the Department of Justice in actions that."