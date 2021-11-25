Former Army Officer Who Wrote John McCain About US Soldiers Abusing Prisoners Has Passed Away

Former Major Ian Fishback, who wrote to Senators John McCain of Arizona and John W. Warner of Virginia about US forces torturing captives in the Middle East, died.

Fishback, 42, of Newberry, Michigan, died unexpectedly on Nov. 19 at the age of 42, according to his obituary from the Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry. There was no mention of a cause of death.

Fishback’s family told The New York Times that he died while in an adult foster care facility.

According to The Associated Press, Fishback had written to McCain and Warner’s top advisers about the prisoner maltreatment. Both senators were senior Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee at the time, with Warner serving as chair.

Fishback, along with two other former 82nd Airborne Division members, claimed that captives in Afghanistan and Iraq were physically beaten, subjected to high temperatures, stacked in human pyramids, and deprived of sleep in order to gain information or simply entertain the soldiers.

His accusations were dismissed by his superiors, according to Fishback.

“Despite my best efforts, I have been unable to obtain clear, consistent answers from my leadership about what constitutes lawful and humane treatment of detainees,” Fishback wrote to McCain in the letter. “I’m confident that this misunderstanding contributed to a variety of abuses, including death threats, beatings, broken bones, murder, exposure to the weather, excessive forced physical labor, hostage-taking, stripping, sleep deprivation, and degrading treatment. In both Afghanistan and Iraq, I and troops under my command observed some of these atrocities.” The mistreatment claims prompted the United States Senate to pass anti-torture legislation in 2005.

Fishback’s family thanked the community for its support “through his recent trying times,” according to a statement on the funeral home’s website.

The family noted, "He had numerous challenges, and many of us felt helpless." "We attempted to get him the assistance he required. The system looks to have failed him completely and tragically. There are numerous unanswered questions surrounding his demise, and the official cause of death is now unknown. We can promise you that we will investigate this thoroughly. We will pursue justice for Ian since it was the most important thing to him."