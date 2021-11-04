Former al-Qaida hostage’s son claims that ‘Old Lady’ is not endangering anyone.

In March, a French lady who had been held captive by al-Qaida in Mali for four years apparently returned illegally to the West African country, prompting condemnation and concern from officials.

However, the woman’s son, 76-year-old Sophie Petronin, refuted claims that she was acting irresponsibly and putting others in danger by returning to the location where she was formerly kept captive.

Sébastien Chadaud-Pétronin stated in an interview with French channel BFM-TV that his mother is now living quietly in an apartment in Bamako, Mali’s capital. After her release, she became dissatisfied in Europe and longed to return to Mali, the birthplace of her adoptive daughter and the location where she lived and worked for years before being kidnapped in 2016, he claimed.

“She stayed there for 20 years. There’s a piece of her life there “According to Chadaud-Pétronin, who spoke to the station from Switzerland. “She’s an elderly lady in the twilight of her life, and all she wants to do is be in the area where she feels most at ease.” Petronin had expressed a desire to return to Africa, according to Anthony Fouchard, a French journalist who stayed with her after her release.

“She has dedicated her life to Mali for the past 25 years,” he remarked.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Petronin’s return to Mali has made headlines in her own country, with a government spokesman accusing her of “irresponsibility toward her own security as well as the protection of our troops” in the West African country earlier this week.

Her son claims she has only gone out once in the last six months, to shop and was escorted, and that she always has someone with her who keeps an eye on her security.

He clarified, “She is not in the desert.” “She is not a risk-taker.” “To suggest that she has returned to her kidnappers in northern Mali, that she is endangering the lives of our soldiers, is not very responsible,” he continued.

Petronin is believed to have returned to Mali without a visa in March, over five months after being released and flown back to France. Authorities in Mali say they’re on the lookout for her and want to question her, but they won’t reveal why.

That was stated by Chadaud-Pétronin. This is a condensed version of the information.