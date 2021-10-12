Former aide calls Boris Johnson a “joke Prime Minister.”

Former adviser Dominic Cummings has called Boris Johnson a “Joke PM,” in yet another damning indictment of the Prime Minister from his former aide.

Mr Cummings chastised the PM for failing to revamp the government’s covid response after the initial lockdown, and dubbed the government’s pandemic response “a disaster.”

Despite remaining a polarizing character, Mr Cummings’ critiques of the government’s handling of the pandemic were largely vindicated in a document disclosed by MPs this week, according to The Mirror.

The PM’s former aide’s latest attack on his former employer comes as the Science and Technology Committee and the Health and Social Care Committee report that delaying lockdown measures until early 2020 will result in thousands of preventable deaths.

While the Prime Minister is on vacation, Mr Cummings told Sky News: “The government’s crisis management mechanism is a mess.”

“Before Covid, the system was poor for a long time. After the first wave, I and others put in place efforts to try to reform the system in 2020, but the Prime Minister, being the joke that he is, has not pushed that work through.

“We now have a joke Prime Minister and a joke Labour Party leader, and we clearly require a new political system.”

Following his departure as Prime Minister’s advisor in November 2020, Mr Cummings has continued to criticize the Prime Minister.

Mr. Cummings accused the Prime Minister of preside over hundreds of unnecessary deaths in May, saying Whitehall was dominated by “false groupthink.”

The former Downing Street staffer accused his ex-boss of “not knowing how to be Prime Minister” earlier this year in July.

“He doesn’t have a strategy, he doesn’t know how to be Prime Minister,” Mr Cummings told the BBC. “We only put him in there because we needed to solve an issue, not because he was the proper person to be running the country.”

When during the first pandemic, Mr Cummings sparked uproar and was cited as a reason for the public's skepticism in the government's handling of the pandemic,