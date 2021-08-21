Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai meets with Taliban leaders to discuss the country’s current and future situation.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai met with Taliban officials to discuss the country’s future in the hopes of establishing a “inclusive” democratic structure.

On Saturday, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, chair of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, tweeted images from the meeting, in which he also took part. From shortly after the United States ousted the Taliban from power in 2001 until September 2014, Karzai was the president of Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani succeeded him, but he fled the country and is presently in the United Arab Emirates.

“We hosted members of the Taliban political office and negotiation team, together with HE @KarzaiH. We discussed current security and political events, as well as an inclusive political settlement for the country’s future,” Abdullah tweeted Saturday, along with photos from the meeting.

Abdullah previously posted images from a meeting with Abdul Rahman Mansour, the acting Taliban governor for Kabul, in which Karzai was present.

The Afghan official added, “We discussed the security of the inhabitants of Kabul, and reaffirmed that preserving the lives, property, and dignity of the citizens of the capital should be prioritized.” “We also stated that in order for the capital of Kabul to return to normalcy, inhabitants must feel safe and secure,” the statement continued. Mr. Mansour told us that he would do everything in his power to ensure the security of Kabul’s citizens.”

Last Sunday, Karzai appeared in a video recording as the Taliban retook control of Kabul, following the withdrawal of US soldiers from the country. The former president, who collaborated closely with the United States throughout the Cold War.