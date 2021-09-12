Former Acting CIA Director predicts an influx of terrorists into Afghanistan, dubbed “Jihadist Central.”

Former acting CIA Director Michael Morell stated on Sunday that the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s takeover of the country had “inspired terrorists all across the world.”

“I believe that not only will jihadists be encouraged, but that a large number of them will travel to Afghanistan to be a part of the celebration, to be a part of jihadist central,” Morell told CBS’s Face the Nation.

“As a result, they all dispersed from Afghanistan after 9/11. I believe we will see a resumption of migration, which is one of the factors that makes Afghanistan more hazardous than other parts of the world,” he continued.

He believes Afghanistan is the region where the US would battle terrorism in the “long run.”

If we don’t accomplish what we need to do, Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan might resurface in as little as a year, according to Morell.

ISIS in Africa and al-Shabab in Somalia are currently “the regions he’s most concerned about,” he added.

“However, in the long run, I am most concerned about Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan and ISIS in Iraq and Syria,” he continued.

“Why? Because, at the end of the day, safe haven is the most crucial thing a terrorist group can have, and it is the most important determinant of their success,” Morell added.

“And you have a safe haven in Afghanistan that you can’t get anyplace else because the Taliban are now harboring you. And Afghanistan is a large country. It’s difficult to get to. “Finding partners is difficult,” he noted.

CBS host Margaret Brennan mentioned that Al-Qaeda commander Ayman al-Zawahiri appeared in a video commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the start of the interview. She inquired of Morell about al-whereabouts, Zawahiri’s as a UN assessment from July stated that if he was still alive, he would most likely be in Afghanistan.

“We believe so, which indicates Zawahiri is currently being held by the Taliban. Al-Qaeda is currently being housed by the Taliban. And I believe that is a critical point,” Morell added.

Without a military presence in the country, the US is “more at risk, without a doubt,” according to the former acting CIA director.

He pointed out that the US military and intelligence agencies have yet to come up with a strategy for gathering intelligence in Afghanistan. This is a condensed version of the information.