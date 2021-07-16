Formby captain James Seward praises young spinner Jackson Darkes-Sutcliffe ahead of their match against Firwood Bootle.

Tomorrow’s game will be another tough test for Formby skipper James Seward, who believes that huge games bring out the best in his young men.

Seward’s side will play reigning Love Lane Liverpool Competition champions Firwood Bootle tomorrow, just a week after a hard-fought draw at Premier Division leaders Northern.

Jackson Darkes-Sutcliffe, a 19-year-old off-spinner, was their star performer. He’s already taken his first three First XI five-wicket hauls, and he followed up a comfortable 3/49 with a quickfire 43, his highest score for the 1s, as the visitors eyed an impossible run chase while holding Northern’s star-studded attack at bay at Moor Park on Saturday.

And, after witnessing Ben Aitchison’s seamless transition to county level with Derbyshire, Seward is overjoyed with the pipeline of talent emerging from Cricket Path.

“Jackson has been great this year, demonstrating that he is one of the next generation of Formby youth,” Seward added.

“There’s a lot more behind him, too.

“He may be hit-or-miss, but when he’s on, I believe he’s the best off-spinner in the game right now.

“He proved on Saturday that he has a lot of bat and ball talent, as well as a lot of ticker – I think he enjoys it when the pressure is on, so that’s fantastic for us.”

Seward believes Formby have another pair of future county stars in big-hitting left-arm seamer Ollie Sutton and seam-bowling all-rounder Sam Ellis, who was bought from Shrewsbury at the start of the season.

“Ollie and Sam are both on the radar of a few counties,” he added, “so perhaps something will work out.”

“Sam has represented Shropshire and has lately been trialing for a few other counties, so I believe he has a good chance of making it as a professional.”

For a club with such a high profile, it’s surprising to hear that Formby have never won the Liverpool Competition.

Stranger things have happened, but as Seward admitted, “it’s their title to lose now.” They presently lie third in the table, 64 points behind Northern.

"We've also played some really good cricket this year.