Formby beach washed up with swarms of huge jellyfish.

Swarms of enormous jellyfish washed ashore on Formby beach today as people enjoyed their coastal strolls, as shown in these images.

The warm sea temperatures, combined with the high tides, brought a great number of jellies to shore along our coast.

Some of the strange-looking marine animals washed up on the shore, while others stayed closer to the ocean.

The ‘alien-like’ jellyfish, in all their strange shapes and sizes, along the shore, clustering where the waves washed up on the sand in these images.

Hundreds of enormous jellyfish have been sighted around the Mersey waterfront throughout the years, so this isn’t the first time the Mersey shoreline has been attacked by gelatinous invaders.

Jellyfish move in blooms, and rough winds, swells, and currents can all send them to shore at the same time.

Jellyfish are more likely to bloom as the temperature of the sea rises during periods of hot weather, according to the Marine Conservation Society (MCS).

In warm weather, it’s common to observe enormous quantities of jellyfish in the sea, and they can wash up on the beach; nevertheless, don’t touch them, as they can hurt whether dead or alive.

When going into the sea, the National Trust, which owns Formby Beach and some of the surrounding land, recommends that people wear swimming shoes.

“During the summer months, jellyfish can regularly be found in the sea surrounding the UK,” a spokeswoman previously told The Washington Newsday. You might see jellyfish kinds like the gentle barrel jellyfish or the unpleasant compass jellyfish at Formby.

“Although most jellyfish seen in the UK do not cause major harm, we recommend that anyone who has been stung by a jellyfish get medical help.

“You can avoid jellyfish stings by keeping an eye out in the water and on the beach for signs of them. Swimming shoes are likewise recommended for anyone having a dip in the sea.”

“Blooms of jellyfish are quite typical occurrence along our shoreline, which is why our Green Sefton,” a representative for Sefton Council told The Washington Newsday earlier this year.

