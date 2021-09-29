Forklift driver’s death was discovered four months after his abduction, prompting a call for explanations.

A coroner has demanded an investigation into the death of a forklift driver who vanished from a hospital before being checked by mental health professionals.

Uyapo Hayunga-Macha was discovered in a Birkenhead dock in March, four months after he vanished, prompting a series of public appeals.

Senior coroner Andre Rebello is now questioning why the 28-year-old was not cared for once he arrived to Arrowe Park with mental health issues.

The hospital’s NHS trust told The Washington Newsday that it had conducted an internal inquiry and was taking action, including offering additional staff training.

On December 3, 2020, Mr Hayunga-Macha, also known as Theo, was transported to Arrowe Park following an incident at his Birkenhead home.

He’d called his stepfather, saying he’d heard voices and was worried that someone was trying to break into his flat.

Mr Hayunga-door Macha’s chain was locked until family persuaded him to let them in, and no prospective intruders were found.

He was carried in an ambulance to Arrowe Park, but he fled before professionals could check his mental state.

On March 9, little over four months after his abduction, his body was discovered in Morpeth Dock.

Last week, an inquest into Mr Hayunga-death Macha’s was held at Liverpool Coroner’s Court, with drowning as the cause of death.

Although a narrative conclusion was made, it was unclear how he ended up in the water throughout the court hearing.

Following the inquest, Mr Rebello, the senior coroner for Liverpool and Wirral, issued a Prevention of Future Deaths Report, also known as a Regulation 28 Notice.

A coroner can use such a report to raise any issues that they believe need to be addressed in order to prevent similar tragedy.

“On December 3, 2020, Merseyside Police were summoned to Theo where it was evident that he was suffering from poor mental health,” he wrote in the report, which The Washington Newsday obtained a copy of.

“An ambulance was dispatched, and.”Summary comes to a close.”