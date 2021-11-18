Forgiveness Paul Howell claims that Julius Jones’ life sentence “confirmed his guilt.”

Following Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt’s decision to postpone Julius Jones’ execution, Justice for Paul Howell, a movement initiated by the Howell family, issued a statement Thursday.

Stitt’s decision to reduce the inmate’s sentence to life in prison “affirmed the guilt of Julius Jones and that he shall not be eligible for, or be considered for, a commutation, pardon, or parole for the remainder of his life,” the group said in a statement.

Jones was convicted guilty of murdering Howell in his parents’ driveway in 1999. In 2002, he was found guilty of first-degree murder and condemned to death.

Following a high-profile campaign led by celebrities like Kim Kardashian to avoid the execution, Stitt announced the commutation just hours before Jones was to be given a lethal chemical cocktail.

Jones’ sentence had been recommended twice by the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board to be commuted to life in prison.

While Jones’ lawyer, Amanda Bass, said in a statement that they “had hoped the governor would adopt the board’s recommendation in full by commuting Julius’ sentence to life without the possibility of parole in light of the overwhelming evidence of Julius’s innocence, we are grateful that the governor has prevented an irreparable mistake,” she added, “we are grateful that the governor has prevented an irreparable mistake.”

Stitt “had a difficult decision to make,” according to the Justice for Paul Howell statement, which was posted on the group’s social media sites.

“We wish to express our gratitude to our friends, allies, and advocates whose words, thoughts, and prayers have sustained us throughout this journey,” the statement continued.

In response to Stitt’s decision, Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor issued a statement. O’Connor stated in it that he is aware of the situation “Stitt is taking what he feels to be the best course of action… Our office will continue to fight for justice and the protection of all Oklahomans, especially Paul Howell’s family. We understand that the grief of losing a loved one never goes away, and we send our condolences to the Howell family.” Individual members of Howell’s family had argued that Jones should not be granted clemency and that he should be executed in front of local media. Messages of support were also posted on the Justice for Paul Howell website and social media sites. This is a condensed version of the information.