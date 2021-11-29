‘Forget Fluffy Dice,’ says a family that discovers a snake wrapped around a car mirror.

After returning from a picnic on Sunday, a family in Australia discovered a four-foot snake coiled around the rear view mirror of their car.

Joshua Castle, whose snake-catching service was called in to remove the reptile from the truck, uploaded photos of the coastal carpet python on social media.

Castle, who owns Josh’s Snake Catching and Relocation in north Brisbane, shared the photos on Facebook. He wrote, “Forget fluffy dice!” “Only in Australia would you return home to find a coastal carpet python wrapped around your rearview mirror.”

“To keep the automobile cool, a family left their window slightly open while enjoying a family picnic!” They returned to this! “This is so Aussie.” The spring months in Australia are snake mating season, with males and females seeking each other out. Snake activity typically increases as the breeding season draws to a close.

Now that breeding season is over, Castle told The Washington Newsday that they are finding a lot more snakes.

He said that the snake did not enter the car on purpose, but rather took advantage of the fact that the window was down. He said the snake was trapped and then released within six miles of where it was discovered.

