Forensics examine the scene as a man is brought to the hospital after a “nasty fight.”

At around 8 p.m. on Friday, October 15, emergency personnel raced to The Yacht Club on Coburg Wharf.

A man in his 70s was allegedly assaulted in the area, according to Merseyside Police.

As a massive police cordon is erected surrounding the Yacht Club, live updates are being provided.

The North West Ambulance Service took him to the hospital in a critical condition.

Officers in the area caught a man in his 40s and arrested him on suspicion of assault.

He was arrested and taken into police custody, where he is being questioned.

The Yacht Club, its car park, and a huge area of sidewalk along South Ferry Quay were all cordoned off by Merseyside Police.

A police cruiser with blue lights blazing was observed escorting an ambulance away from the site.

People dressed up for a night out arrived at the restaurant and bar only to be turned away by police at the door.

According to witnesses inside the pub, witnesses were locked inside for ‘hours.’

One individual claimed he was at a gathering in the rear room when he learned of the incident.

He stated, ” “We were here for a function and heard something happened, so it’s been a night from hell.

“I feel terrible for the man in the hospital because we’ve been confined in there for a few hours.”

Another eye witness, who requested anonymity, stated that he witnessed a “nasty fight” outside the building.

A short while later, two forensics vans arrived on the scene and were spotted searching for evidence.

An investigation has been launched. “The summary has come to an end.”