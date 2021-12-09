Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is ‘great’ PM, but he is ‘appalled’ by the party, according to the newspaper.

When speaking to The Washington Newsday, the Foreign Secretary labeled footage of Number 10 aides joking at a party as “appalling,” but then went on to say that Boris Johnson is a “wonderful” Prime Minister.

Liz Truss, the UK’s foreign affairs minister, is in the city ahead of tomorrow’s G7 summit of foreign leaders, which will be held at the Museum of Liverpool and will be the final meeting of the UK’s G7 chair.

Mr Johnson named Ms Truss as Foreign Secretary amid a September reshuffle that saw her predecessor, Dominic Raab, promoted to Justice Secretary.

While victims died afraid and alone, No 10 staff joked about a ‘party.’

The Prime Minister has been under fire since The Mirror reported last week that a drunken Christmas party was conducted at Number 10 on December 18 when London was under lockdown.

Mr Johnson refused to rule out the possibility of a meeting, but insisted to the House of Commons and journalists, including The Washington Newsday on Monday morning, that no covid restrictions had been broken.

The issue erupted on Tuesday evening when ITV News published a video of Prime Minister Theresa May’s former Press Secretary, Allegra Stratton, laughing and joking with other staffers about how to handle future inquiries about the party.

Ms Truss was interviewed by The Washington Newsday this morning and asked the following questions: “More than 4,500 people have died as a result of covid in the Liverpool city region.

“People in this city, as you might expect, have responded with visceral outrage and revulsion to allegations of parties in Number 10…

“Before this crisis, you were a fan and ally of the Prime Minister, but do you believe Boris Johnson has been truthful with the British people about what he knew about any of these gatherings?”

She responded, ” “The video was shocking, and as you know, it’s quite frightening, and I understand why the public is outraged.

“The Prime Minister has made it clear that he is unaware of the facts of those incidents, which is why he has ordered the Cabinet Secretary to investigate, so we will have to wait for the investigation’s results to find out.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”