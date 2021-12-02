Foreign companies that refuse to allow audits will be kicked from stock exchanges under a new SEC rule.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States has finalized a rule allowing it to delist corporations from stock exchanges if they fail to submit to an audit.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved modifications on Thursday to finalize rules to implement the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA), which Congress passed last year. The agency now has the authority to bar corporations from trading or being listed on a US stock exchange for three years if they impede audits by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB).

In a statement announcing the rule change, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said, “We have a basic bargain in our securities regime, which came out of Congress on a bipartisan basis under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002.” “The firms that audit your records must be exposed to inspection by the PCAOB if you wish to issue public securities in the United States.” The HFCAA was passed in 2020 with China as a clear aim. More than 50 overseas jurisdictions now comply with US audit rules, according to Gensler, but “two traditionally have not: China and Hong Kong.” Chinese officials have targeted firms seeking to list overseas in the previous year, claiming that their examination was aimed at protecting Chinese investors as well as data security.

The SEC has increased its focus on Chinese investments and companies under Gensler’s leadership. He urged U.S. businesses to be more aware of the hazards of investing in these arrangements in July, and he released new recommendations, notably for Variable Interest Entities (VIEs), which are frequently used by Chinese companies.

The revised guidelines, according to the SEC, will make it easier for investors to identify registrants whose auditing firms are situated in a foreign jurisdiction that the PCAOB is unable to fully scrutinize. Meanwhile, foreign issuers will be forced to disclose the amount of foreign government ownership in their companies.