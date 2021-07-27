Forecasters in the UK confirm when sunny weather will return.

The searing temperatures we experienced during the July heatwave are expected to return next month, according to forecasters.

The weather has radically changed in the last few days, with the Met Office issuing a thunderstorm warning for the entire North West.

Liverpool has been battered by torrential rain this afternoon, but indications of an African plume approaching the UK have improved the picture for next month, according to Mirror Online.

Alyssa Smithmyer of AccuWeather noted that hot air from Africa could cause temperatures to rise again in August.

“As we move through the remainder of July, temperatures are expected to shift closer to normal for this time of year,” she told the Express.

“Temperatures are predicted to do the same and return to near average over the first week of August, with a few slightly warmer days possible later in the week as the jet stream delivers some warmer air from Africa.”

Next month is expected to be dry and warm, with temperatures above average for this time of year, according to forecasters.

The weather will be unpredictable throughout the first part of August, with a mix of sunny spells and showers.

High pressure will dominate the second half of the month, with more stable, drier, and warmer conditions, according to forecasters.

“There would still be a chance of showers or thunderstorms at times,” the Met Office stated.

“Temperatures will most likely be higher than normal.”

“It’s too early to determine if we’ll get another heatwave in August,” said meteorologist Stephen Dixon, “but by mid-August, there are signs of high pressure bringing drier and warmer air.”

“Temperatures will be above average, but the average temperature in August in England is 21 degrees Celsius, so it’s still too early to tell if it’ll turn into a heatwave.”