Forecast from the Met Office Liverpool is bracing for a deluge of rain and gales.

After three days of disruption earlier in the week, Liverpool is due to witness more rain and gales this weekend.

Heavy rain and gales were intermingled with sunny moments on Friday, making for a crazy day of weather.

On Saturday and Sunday, the weather will be similar, with heavy showers interspersed with dry spells.

As a ‘tornado’ hits Liverpool, a wheelie bin is blown into the roof.

After a morning of rain showers, Saturday is likely to be the nicest day of the weekend, with sunny spells expected.

Rain is forecast to fall for the majority of the day on Sunday, with the possibility of very heavy showers.

The unpredictability is forecast to continue into next week, with rain all day Monday and temperatures in the single digits.

“On Saturday, a band of rain will clear eastwards during the morning, followed by a mixture of sunshine and showers, heaviest in the far west,” according to the Met Office forecast for the entire North West. The maximum temperature is 13 degrees Celsius.

“The weather forecast for Sunday to Tuesday remains unpredictable, with more rain, heavy at times, interspersed with some drier and sunny spells.” It’s usually windy and cold.” “Any overnight rain should rapidly pass to the east on Saturday morning, leaving plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the day,” the BBC forecast for the North West read. There’s a risk of a few scattered sharp showers, but it’ll be otherwise dry.

“On Sunday, a deep area of low pressure might produce heavy rain in the morning, followed by sunny spells and breezy showers,” according to the National Weather Service. It’s becoming a little brisk.

“Monday will be another unsettled and windy day, with further rain and blustery showers possible at times.” On Tuesday, there will be more strong rains, although there will also be some bright spells. “I’m getting cooler.”