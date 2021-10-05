Forbes’ list of the 400 wealthiest Americans no longer includes Donald Trump.

Despite remaining a billionaire, former President Donald Trump has dropped out of the Forbes 400 list of America’s wealthiest people for the first time in 25 years.

The former president and New York real estate billionaire did not make Forbes’ annual list of the 400 wealthiest Americans, which was released on Tuesday. Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos topped the list.

Trump was ranked 339th in their 2020 list, down from 275th in 2019. Trump lost $1 billion during his administration, according to Forbes, which is more than one-third of his fortune.

Trump’s net worth, however, is estimated to be $2.5 billion by Forbes, indicating that he is still incredibly affluent. However, he is still $400 million short of making the list of the 400 wealthiest Americans.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, Trump lost an estimated $600 million.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.