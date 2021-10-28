For Your Spooky Halloween Getaway, Here Are The 5 Best Haunted Rentals.

The Halloween season is among us once again, and everyone is getting ready to dress up in frightful costumes, consume Trick or Treat candies, and engage in role-playing. Essentially, October 31st is always a wonderful excuse to try something new, such as a new holiday spot.

Every year, Halloween brings images of jack-o’-lanterns, ghosts and goblins, cobwebs, and all things eerie to garden lawns. While many individuals like participating in overnight gatherings, others seek out haunted locations across the country to make their fall trip even more memorable.

Renting out a haunted house and spending the night there with family is a great idea for those who refuse to limit themselves to only exploring their neighborhood to get into the Halloween spirit, as well as the safest way to celebrate Halloween this year amid the nationwide social distancing policies.

If you’re a horror fan seeking for some truly terrifying haunted cabins in the woods, here are a few suggestions:

California’s “Scream” House:

This property in Northern California’s suburbs has eerie decor that suggests a haunting presence. For those who are unaware, the mansion served as the set for Drew Barrymore’s 1996 film “Scream,” which tells the story of a teenage girl who loses her mother to a horrible murder. The property is up for rent on Airbnb for individuals who want to take their Fall trip to the next level, as this year marks the 25th anniversary of the film.

Hotel Peter and Paul, New Orleans: Old churches, abandoned schoolhouses, and convents are perhaps the best Halloween gates, and this hotel has them all. Spend the night with spirits at this location to make your blood run cold. Booking.com can be used to make a reservation at the hotel.

The Hobo Hill House in Missouri is a masterpiece of architecture, but the interior will haunt you. The two-story American Foursquare-style home in Jefferson County is perfect for giving off frightening emotions for Halloween. The property is available for booking on Vrbo.

Shamrock House, South Carolina: Legend has it that the house is haunted by Nancy the Ghost, who makes guests’ hair stand on end with her wailing sounds. Are you looking forward to meeting the weary soul? Vrbo is a great way to make a reservation.

Inspiration House, Ohio: Located 45 minutes from Cleveland in the city of Oberlin, the house is filled with frightening dolls, creaky floorbeds, and everything else necessary to transport the visitor into the paranormal realm. That was the vintage house.