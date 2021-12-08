For your Christmas party, Aldi has the most wonderful sweet gin liqueurs.

Because I have a sweet craving, any mention of a gin liqueur piques my attention.

They’re less alcoholic than regular gins (usually around 20% alcohol) and have a very sweet flavor.

Don’t be astonished if they get you intoxicated quickly; just make sure you’re drinking responsibly when you indulge in alcoholic beverages.

I enjoy baked products, so I was excited to test some of Aldi’s The Infusionist line, which always impresses me.

I sampled Lemon Drizzle Cake, Spiced Biscuit, and Salted Maple Fudge bottles, as well as an Apricot & Lychee flavor in a really attractive bottle.

Here’s what I had to say:

Lemon Drizzle CakeI was completely taken away by this; I expected a sweet lemon flavor, but I was pleasantly surprised by how much it tasted like cake.

I served it with lemonade, which made for a really sugary drink, but one that I thoroughly enjoyed.

It’s an absolute steal at £6.99 a bottle, and you can mix and match it on Aldi’s website for cases of six or twelve here.

This is an excellent idea if you’re having a Christmas party this year because your local supermarket may be out of stock by the time you arrive (this was the final one on the shelf at mine!).

5 out of 5

Biscuits with Spices

This tastes exactly like Biscoff, so if you like the popular biscuit (which goes great with coffee and is vegan-friendly), you’re in for a treat.

It has a pleasant warming spice to it, which I liked, and I believe it would be a good complement to a drunken coffee.

This is a nice alternative to the Lemon Drizzle Cake, however it isn’t nearly as delectable.

It’s a touch more expensive, at £8.99 a bottle, but I think it’s worth it – find it here.

4 out of 5 stars

Fudge with Salted Maple

The salt flavor shines through here, which I appreciate since it cuts through some of the sweetness, which is a nice touch.

I like how sweet these gin liqueurs are, but I understand that for some people it’s too much.

Like. “The summary has come to an end.”