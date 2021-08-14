For years, pet owners have been gripping their dog lead incorrectly.

On TikTok, the professional dog trainer published his viral hack.

According to Adam Spivey, using this innovative technology will make our pets safer in the long run.

He provided what he believes is the correct method, which, if correct, demonstrates we’ve been doing it wrong for a long time.

According to TeamDogs, Adam recommends looping the lead over your thumb to keep it close to your hand.

“If it’s loose and the dog pulls, it’ll snap your thumb, and if you don’t create a fist, it’ll snap your thumb,” he explained. You wrap it around your thumb, then create a fist, and it won’t go anywhere.”

“If your dog runs on a long line or lunges, move away from the dog and brace for impact, and you will be fine,” Adam continued.

People went to TikTok to express themselves, with pet owners, pooch lovers, and dog fanatics startled by his disclosure.

Adam received acclaim for disclosing the tip, which was dubbed a “game changer” by some.

Others said it made them feel “unbelievably safer.”

Others claimed they “could not believe” they had never been taught the proper technique.

And some other dog owners talked about how they’ve adopted the method and how much better it works than their previous method.