For years, a man assaulted children as young as six years old and went unpunished.

On Wednesday, a guy who assaulted children as young as six was ultimately sentenced to prison.

Between 1994 and 1998, David Davies inflicted horrible sexual assault on three children in Warrington.

He launched a campaign of abuse against two boys and, later, a young girl while he was only 15 years old.

Davies was never charged with a crime despite the fact that the parents of one of his victims went to the police after their child told them that he had attacked them.

Only until one of his other two victims came forward to police two years ago did a subsequent investigation lead to him being charged with a plethora of child sex offenses.

When the children were abused, they were between the ages of six and twelve, and in two cases, the abuse lasted several years.

Davies, who had been living in North Wales until he was lodged in Liverpool prison, sobbed and held his head in his hands for much of the sentencing hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite denying any misconduct, the 43-year-old was convicted guilty by a jury earlier this year.

Prosecutor Matthew Dunford read statements from each of his victims, all of whom stated the abuse had left them with significant emotional and psychological ramifications.

One had been having serious difficulties with drugs and alcohol since the abuse began.

All of them indicated they had difficulty building friendships and romantic connections, as well as experiencing anxiety and sadness as a result of the abuse.

Given the scope and gravity of Davies’ crimes, defense attorney Simon Mintz argued there was little that could be done to reduce his sentence.

Davies’ challenging childhood, which includes time spent in a residential school owing to his behavior, and his lack of offending after the awful abuse he perpetrated as a teenager, were also cited by him.

“First and foremost, despite his parents’ love for him, he had received none of the appropriate moral instruction that most teenagers can expect as their right,” Mr Mintz added.

“The second argument is that, since these crimes, when he was under the age of 20, he has had several opportunity to perpetrate acts of violence and deception, but he has refused to do so.”

